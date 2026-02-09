Pistons snap Hornets’ 9-game streak with 110-104 win in game marred by fight, ejections

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 33 points and nine rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons hung on to beat…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 33 points and nine rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons hung on to beat Charlotte 110-104 on Monday night, snapping the Hornets’ nine-game winning streak in a wild game that included a fight and four player ejections.

Charlotte coach Charles Lee was also ejected after having to be restrained from going after an official while arguing a no-call in the fourth quarter.

Duncan Robinson scored 18 points for the Pistons and Jalen Duren added 15 before being ejected when he ignited the brawl by hitting Moussa Diabate with an open right hand in the third quarter.

Brandon Miller scored 24 points for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel each had 20.

Midway through the third quarter Duren was driving toward the basket when he was fouled by Diabate. Duren got face-to-face with Diabate and the two appeared to butt heads. Duren then hit Diabate in the face with his open right hand, igniting a confrontation that lasted more than 30 seconds.

While Pistons forward Tobias Harris was holding Diabate back, Diabate threw a punch at Duren. Duren walked away and Bridges charged at him, throwing a left-handed punch. Duren retaliated with a punch. Diabate attempted to charge again at Duren and had to be held back. Isaiah Stewart left the bench to confront Bridges, who responded with a punch, and the players tussled.

Diabate, Bridges, Duren and Stewart were ejected.

The ejections elevated an already intense crowd to a new level in a physical game. In the fourth quarter, Lee was ejected after having to be restrained by Miller from going after an official after his player, Grant Williams, collided with Detroit’s Paul Reed.

Charlotte cut the lead to four with one minute remaining, but Miller and Knueppel missed 3s on the same possession.

Tobias Harris’ jumper put the Pistons up by six with 40 seconds left.

Ball’s driving layup cut the lead to four with 17 seconds left, but Cunningham hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the win.

Coby White, acquired by Charlotte last week in a trade with Chicago, sat out his third straight game with a strained calf. White said before the game he has been dealing with it the entire year, but it is progressing well.

