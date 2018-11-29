Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bethel Christian School 65, Denbigh Baptist 36 Bishop Sullivan 59, Tallwood 38 Brookville 54, Amherst County 46 Cape Henry Collegiate 53, Walsingham Academy 23 Charlottesville 68, James Monroe 40 Christiansburg 86, Giles…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel Christian School 65, Denbigh Baptist 36

Bishop Sullivan 59, Tallwood 38

Brookville 54, Amherst County 46

Cape Henry Collegiate 53, Walsingham Academy 23

Charlottesville 68, James Monroe 40

Christiansburg 86, Giles 44

Cosby 83, Midlothian 46

E.C. Glass 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 28

Gate City 67, Sullivan East, Tenn. 57

Glenvar 50, Staunton River 45

Grafton 46, Poquoson 18

Grassfield 87, Western Branch 83

Hampton Roads 44, Portsmouth Christian 19

Harlan Co., Ky. 76, Lee High 30

Heritage (Leesburg) 50, Rock Ridge 37

Holston 41, Castlewood 24

Holy Cross Regional 63, Fuqua School 11

Hopewell 69, Highland Springs 66, OT

Huguenot 44, TJ-Richmond 23

Jamestown 69, Smithfield 56

Jefferson Forest 57, Covenant School 35

Kellam 45, Lakeland 41

Kenston Forest 61, Temple Christian 31

Madison County 76, Orange County 28

Maggie Walker 47, Goochland 29

Matoaca 73, Colonial Heights 35

Middlesex 48, Lancaster 45, OT

Millbrook 71, Warren County 18

Miller School 49, Broadway 42

Nansemond-Suffolk 61, StoneBridge Christian 10

New Community 41, Guardian Christian 16

New Kent 44, Bruton 28

Park View-Sterling 34, Fauquier 29

Patrick Henry-Ashland 62, Caroline 49

Powhatan 72, Dinwiddie 66

Richmond Christian 49, Fredericksburg Christian 34

Riverbend 49, Stafford 46

Riverside 42, McLean 41

Roanoke Catholic 83, New Covenant 39

Rye Cove 44, KACHEA, Tenn. 36

South County 73, Lee-Springfield 55

Southampton Academy 47, Suffolk Christian Academy 35

Southwest Virginia Home School 44, North Cross 33

Stone Bridge 37, Woodgrove 35

Strasburg 65, Stonewall Jackson 44

Stuart Hall 66, Tandem Friends School 35

Tabb 51, York 29

Turner Ashby 52, Handley 42

Tuscarora 46, Albemarle 44

Varina 55, Prince George 21

Warhill 40, Lafayette 27

Washington & Lee 62, King William 52

West Potomac 36, Langley 33

Western Albemarle 66, Culpeper 21

Wilson Memorial 67, Waynesboro 39

Yorktown 62, George Mason 37

Little General Invitational=

Hurley 50, Mount View, W.Va. 34

River View, W.Va. 61, Mountain Mission 27

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 56, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26

Annandale 66, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 64

Battlefield 59, James Robinson 55

Bethel Christian School 39, Denbigh Baptist 38

Brookville 64, Altavista 42

Caroline 81, Patrick Henry-Ashland 56

Chantilly 86, Justice 48

Charlottesville 54, James Monroe 50, OT

Cosby 61, Midlothian 51

Dinwiddie 85, Powhatan 63

Douglas Freeman 72, Prince George 54

Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Dayspring Christian Academy 15

Grassfield 85, Western Branch 84

Grundy 76, Tazewell 47

Hampton Roads 44, Portsmouth Christian 19

Henrico 53, Deep Run 42

Heritage (Leesburg) 81, Broad Run 79, OT

Holston 53, Castlewood 47

John Champe 95, Lee-Springfield 81

Kenston Forest 37, Temple Christian 29

Lancaster 82, Middlesex 35

Loudoun County 64, Rock Ridge 57

Matoaca 68, J.R. Tucker 42

Mills Godwin 51, Meadowbrook 50

Patriot 75, South Lakes 70

Pulaski County 57, Carroll County 56

Rappahannock 70, Seton School 61

Richmond Christian 61, Fredericksburg Christian 40

Riverside 47, Langley 32

Roanoke Catholic 83, New Covenant 39

Roanoke Valley Christian 70, Craig County 40

Southampton Academy 47, Suffolk Christian Academy 35

Tandem Friends School 70, Covenant School 49

Va. Episcopal 61, Benedictine 35

Washington & Lee 62, King William 52

West Springfield 59, Oakton 55

Woodgrove 85, Stone Bridge 78

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Highland Springs vs. Hopewell, ccd.

