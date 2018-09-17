202
Home » Local Politics and Elections News » Fairfax Co. ballots escape…

Fairfax Co. ballots escape Florence flooding

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith September 17, 2018 12:38 pm 09/17/2018 12:38pm
3 Shares

FAIRFAX, Va. — Flooding from Florence threatened the ballots set to be used by millions of voters in November’s elections, but the plant printing them was able to get many of them out ahead of the storm.

“The ballots are in. And that is particularly important since they’re printed in New Bern, N.C.,” Fairfax County Electoral Board Secretary Kate Hanley said Monday.

“It’s under water. But our ballots came … last Tuesday,” she said.

Fairfax County ordered about 600,000 ballots for the Nov. 8 general election from Printelect, a company headquartered in one of the hardest-hit areas of North Carolina.

Related Stories

On Sept. 12, just before the storm hit, Printelect said it still had staff testing and printing ballots up until the power went out.

“Once the storm is past, and as soon as we can get back to the plant safely, we will use our backup power to finish the job. Working hard to keep things rolling. Election day is fast approaching. Democracy will go on! Stay safe everyone!,” the company said on social media.

Even without the storm, ballots were expected to be delivered around this time, since absentee voting begins Friday.

Virginia Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jessica Bowman said the department had not heard of any problems across the state with ballot delivery. York County Registrar Walt Latham, who leads Virginia’s registrars’ association, also said via email that other jurisdictions have gotten their ballots on time.

Printelect provides ballots to a number of localities across the state.

Localities in the Second Congressional District had to wait longer than others to finalize their ballots due to the lawsuit over fraudulent signatures for independent candidate Shaun Brown that were linked to people who have worked with incumbent Scott Taylor’s campaign, but those areas also appear to be on schedule, Latham said.

Still, separate problems could still arise with the start of absentee voting in areas of the state that suffered flooding from the storm.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Florence thrashes US

Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday morning, but it still wreaked havoc on the Carolinas. See photos of its impact.
Topics:
florence Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News max smith Virginia virginia elections
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500