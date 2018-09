Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday morning, but it still wreaked havoc on the Carolinas. See photos of its impact.

Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday morning, but it still wreaked havoc on the Carolinas, flooding roads as it dumped more than 30 inches of rain since Florence made landfall Friday.

See photos below.

Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.