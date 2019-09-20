Home » Living News » 20 of the best…

20 of the best DC-area fall festivals

Rachel Nania | @NaniaWTOP

September 2, 2019, 2:00 PM

WASHINGTON — It’s always sad to see summer go, but fall offers plenty to look forward to — apple cider doughnuts, we’re looking at you.

This season, there are a number of beer, wine, food, art, apple and pumpkin festivals on the calendar in the D.C. area. Here are some of the best bets:

In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013 photo, freshly made gelato is on display at Morano Gelato in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
Gelato Festival 
Sept. 7-8 The national Gelato Festival is making a stop in D.C. Sept. 7 and 8 at the City Market at O. Admission ($25 for adults) gets you all-you-can-eat gelato, plus access to demonstrations, contests, games and more. (AP/Toby Talbot)
This Sept. 30, 2009 photo shows homemade raisin walnut pie with a lattice crust top at the Caruthers District Fair in Caruthers, Calif. While some fairs draw crowds for their deep-fried twinkies, the District Fair in this town of 2,103 in California's raisin region serves up mainly locally grown food, assembled for sale by the dozen or so churches and service clubs whose emblems hang on the town's giant welcome sign. (AP Photo / Russel A. Daniels)
DC State Fair
Sept. 8 Just because D.C. is not technically a state, doesn’t mean it can’t celebrate with a state fair. The 10th annual DC State Fair will be held at the art park and pavilion, Gateway DC. Bring your best baked goods: The festival features culinary contests, crafts, a pet parade and more. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Russel A. Daniels)
This Oct. 5, 2015 photo shows Strongbow's hard cider in Concord, N.H. Cider typically is lower in alcohol than wine, averaging 5 to 7 percent, but has enough acid and tannins to cleanse and refresh the palate for the next bite. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Virginia Cider Festival
Sept. 14 Ciders from more than 25 producers around the country will be featured (and poured) at the annual Virginia Cider Festival in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Just a word of warning: the event celebrates hard cider, not the kid-friendly variety.   (AP/Matthew Mead)
Today, many restaurants throughout the DMV allow patrons to bring wines into their establishments. Of course, there are a few rules — known as corkage policies — that apply, as well as a few etiquette guidelines that should be followed. (Getty Images)
Maryland Wine Festival
Sept. 21-22 Sample wines from wineries across the state, peruse merchandise from local arts and crafts vendors, taste cheese from Maryland’s creameries and kick back to live music at this year’s Maryland Wine Festival.   (Getty Images/David Silverman)
The King Street Metro station sign is seen here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Alexandria King Street Art Festival
Sept. 21-22 More than 200 local and national artists will display their work in a show that takes over King Street, Sept. 21 and 22. There will be paintings, jewelry, sculptures, photography and more at this free festival. (Getty Images )
H Street Festival attendees dressed to the nines on Saturday afternoon. (WTOP/Dana Gooley)
H Street Festival 
Sept. 21 Celebrate one of D.C.’s hottest corridors at the annual H Street Festival. Events for the day include music, dance, food, fashion and children’s programming. (WTOP/Dana Gooley)
Kittner_20140913_6597
Taste of Georgetown 
Sept. 22 Georgetown brings together the neighborhood’s growing list of restaurants, cafes and fast-casual concepts at the annual Taste of Georgetown. (Courtesy Taste of Georgetown, Sam Kittner)
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, people celebrate the opening of the 182nd Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, sGermany. Munich’s city council has voted down an attempt to cap foaming beer prices at the annual Oktoberfest. Deputy mayor Josef Schmid,who oversees the Bavarian capital’s annual beer extravaganza, had sought a legal cap for the next three years on the price of the traditional Mass, a one-liter (two-pint) glass of beer. Schmid failed to secure a majority for his plan at a council meeting Wednesday, May 17, 2017 news agency dpa reported. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
Frederick’s Oktoberfest 
Sept. 27, 28 Find bratwurst, beer and bands in Frederick, Maryland, at one of the biggest and best Oktoberfest celebrations in the D.C. area. The family-friendly event also has a kid zone and German heritage activities.   (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Supporters of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), wave a Turkish flag as they gather for a rally in support of CHP Istanbul provincial chairwoman Canan Kaftancioglu, outside a court in Istanbul where she was standing trial, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Kaftancioglu is standing trial over tweets she posted on her social media accounts from 2012 to 2017 for the alleged offences including insulting the president and engaging in terrorist propaganda. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
The Turkish  Festival 
Sept. 29  The Turkish Festival will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 12th and 14th Streets on Sunday, Sept. 29. Visitors can expect authentic Turkish cuisine, live music, folk dance performances, Turkish arts and crafts vendors, kids games and more.   (AP/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Pumpkins are set out for sale at Maple Acres Farm in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Pumpkin Festival at Butler’s Orchard 
Sept. 28-29; Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 26, 27 In Maryland, check out the pumpkin festival at Butler’s Orchard. The festival features hayrides, a corn maze, a playground, pony rides, face painting and pick-your-own pumpkins.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pumpkins are set out for sale at Maple Acres Farm in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival at Great Country Farms
Sept. 30-Oct. 31 The drive to Bluemont, Virginia, is well worth it, with all the fun waiting at Great Country Farms’ annual fall festival. Expect wagon rides, pumpkin picking, pig races, marshmallow roasting, live music, a corn maze and a large play area for little ones. Across the street, pop in for a pint at Dirt Farm Brewing. Or opt for a tasting at Bluemont Vineyard. (AP/Matt Rourke)
Unite the District Fest
Oct. 4-5 D.C. United is hosting a new festival this year at the team’s home field in Southwest, D.C. There will be tastings from more than 20 restaurants and 10 breweries, plus live music, interactive art installations and more.   (WTOP/Noah Frank)
This Oct. 2, 2013 photo shows hop flowers that are both ornamental and edible in a garden in Langley, Wash. Hops are an easy-to-grow perennial that greatly enhance a beers flavor when picked fresh. (AP Photo/Dean Fosdick)
Hops & Harvest Festival
Oct. 5  Back for its fourth year, the annual Hops & Harvest Festival has a new location for 2019: Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods in Columbia, Maryland. Expect more than 80 breweries, wineries, distilleries and local food vendors — plus live entertainment and games for kids. (AP/Dean Fosdick)
Cooler temperatures and changing leaves are just a few signs that fall is here. Festivals celebrating apples and pumpkins are another. (Maria Bryk for George Washington's Mount Vernon)
Mount Vernon’s Fall Wine Festival and Sunset Tour
Oct. 11-13 This wine festival takes place on the historic grounds of George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Alexandria, Virginia. The event includes live blues music, tours of Washington’s home and educational seminars. (Courtesy Maria Bryk for George Washington's Mount Vernon)
WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Lost Weekend Citra IPA — in cans — for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.
Snallygaster
Oct. 12 D.C.’s biggest beer festival is back. This year, visitors will pay a flat fee for unlimited craft beer tastings. There will also be food trucks and live music. (WTOP/Brennan Haselton)
In this photo taken Friday, July 26, 2013, veraison, the onset of ripening, is shown on Cabernet Sauvignon grapes at the Opus One winery in Oakville, Calif. One thing that is certain about the weather in Californias premiere wine grape-growing region is that there is no such thing as normal, and 2013 is living up to that adage. After dealing with cool temperatures in three of the past four years that slowed ripening and kept grapes hanging on the vine until the fall rainy season threated, growers in Napa Valley are dealing with an opposite challenge. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Virginia Wine Festival 
Oct. 19-20  Virginia’s wine industry is booming, and there’s no better way to taste all that’s coming out of the state than at the 44th annual Virginia Wine Festival, featuring more than 200 Virginia wines. Bring your appetite: The event will also have a Virginia oyster pavilion. (AP/Eric Risberg)
Oysterman Chris Ludford opens one of his oysters after harvesting on some of his leased oyster beds on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Shucktoberfest
Oct. 19 Craft beer tents, oyster tents and local vendors will take over Shirlington Village in Northern Virginia on Oct. 20 for Copperwood Tavern’s Shucktoberfest event. There will also be a kids station with games.   (AP/Steve Helber)
Maryland Renaissance Festival
Through Oct. 21 Looking for mead and merriment? You’ll find both at the Maryland Renaissance Festival — along with plenty of period-themed food, art, music and costumes. This year’s festival, in Crownsville, Maryland, runs through Oct. 21. (Courtesy Maryland Renaissance Festival)
This Dec. 13, 2017, photo shows Christmas decorations depicting Salie Utz of Utz potato chips, left, and Mr. Boh of National Bohemian Beer in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore. Known as "The Miracle on 34th Street," the dramatically over-the-top decor along a block of row houses is perhaps Baltimore's most beloved seasonal institution, attracting thousands of gawkers each December. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The Baltimore Craft Beer Festival 
Nov. 2 Maryland breweries will be well represented on Nov. 2 at Canton Waterfront Park for this year’s Baltimore Craft Beer Festival. Don’t miss the home-brewing competition, local food vendors, yard games, music and more. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Whiskey_Run.JPG
George Washington Whiskey Festival
Nov. 9 New to Mount Vernon’s event lineup is the George Washington Whiskey Festival. Enjoy spirits from Virginia distillers and other famous whiskey producers, plus learn about the whiskey operations at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. (WTOP/Rachel Nania )
