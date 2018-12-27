202.5
Home » Living News » How to celebrate the…

How to celebrate the New Year around DC

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP December 27, 2018 1:52 pm 12/27/2018 01:52pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Still fretting over what you’re going to do for New Year’s Eve? Never fear, a seemingly endless array of options are here, no matter your mood.

From fancy to family-friendly to frill-less, here are some options all around the area to ring in 2019.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Living News Local News new years 2018 new years eve Photo Galleries Things to do in DC
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
Top photos of 2018
December government shutdown
Today in History: Dec. 30
Local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
Best local photos of 2018
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Top local sports stories of 2018
Indonesia's December tsunami
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
December Entertainment Guide
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick