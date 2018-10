Picnic at Gravelly Point

The sun is bright and the air is cool, and fall is the best time of year for a picnic. Any green space will do, but Gravelly Point is a favorite spot among Washingtonians.

Nestled between the Potomac River and the George Washington Parkway, the park is an ideal place to watch the planes take off and land at Reagan National Airport.

Gravelly Point is accessible by the Mount Vernon Trail for those who prefer to bike. There are picnic tables, and there’s usually a pick-up soccer game on the lawn. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)