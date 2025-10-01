Blame game: Who’s responsible for the government shutdown?

Congressional Republicans and Democrats disagree over what steps must be taken to end the government shutdown, but they both agree on one thing: The shutdown is entirely the fault of the opposing party.

Blaming your political opponent for anything that has gone wrong is a time-honored tradition in Washington, but the blame game related to this shutdown is off to a torrid start, fueled not just by dueling news conferences but by social media and a president not hesitant to push its boundaries.

“Unfortunately we are here this morning in a government shutdown that the Democrats wanted,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said matter-of-factly, standing alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson and other GOP leaders on the West Side of the Capitol.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso called it the “Schumer shutdown,” saying Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has caused hundreds of thousands of federal workers to be idled because he is pandering to the far-left of the Democratic base.

Republicans, including those who themselves have voted against continuing resolutions to avert shutdowns in the past, have repeatedly accused Democrats of holding the country “hostage” to their demands for more spending on health care.

Only hours after GOP leaders spoke out against the shutdown, Democratic members of Maryland’s congressional delegation did the same, on the East Side of the Capitol.

But they pointed fingers at Republicans and President Donald Trump, arguing that they are responsible for shutting the government down.

“Don’t tell us that you want to keep the government open because the last time you had an opportunity to do so, you voted no,” said Rep. Steny Hoyer, the longtime Democratic lawmaker from Maryland’s 5th District.

His message was aimed at Johnson, referring to his vote against a continuing resolution when President Joe Biden was in the White House.

“How sad it is to have a party in charge of the House of Representatives and of the United States Senate that wants to shut down the people’s government so that they can have political gain,” Hoyer said, as unionized federal workers stood behind him.

Shutdown social media messages and memes are flying

Trump angered Democrats this week by posting a video generated by artificial intelligence of Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries after they met with him at the White House, depicting Jeffries with a sombrero and mustache and Schumer speaking with expletives.

Jeffries answered on X, saying, “Bigotry will get you nowhere.”

But Trump doubled down, posting another fake video featuring Jeffries, which was derided by Democrats as racist.

Several government agencies under the Trump administration have also posted statements on their websites, blaming Democrats for the shutdown, something no administration had done in the past.

Democratic lawmakers have been posting videos and messages on social media, calling for negotiations related to health care issues, so that they can end what they call a “Republican shutdown.”

But while each side is doing a lot of trash talking, they are not talking to each other — at least for now.

Republican leaders say they are willing to talk about extending the Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies that expire at the end of the year — but only after Democrats approve a short-term spending bill to reopen the government.

Democrats again blocked a continuing resolution from passing on Wednesday, to extend federal spending through Nov. 21.

Democratic leaders say they are ready to negotiate but charge that the GOP is shutting them out.

At the moment, there is little optimism the shutdown will end any time soon.

