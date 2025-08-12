Republican lawmakers vow to keep heat on DC in federal crime crackdown

Congressional Republicans are strongly backing President Donald Trump's federal crackdown on crime in D.C. and promising to hold District leaders accountable at an upcoming hearing.

The president’s takeover of D.C.’s police department will need congressional approval, if it is to be extended more than 30 days.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, of Maryland, said Tuesday he is concerned that GOP lawmakers may be willing to continue the Trump administration’s control of D.C. police beyond the 30-day period.

He also warned the president may be using D.C. as an example, setting the stage for broader federal control in other cities.

“I’m very concerned,” Van Hollen said. “The president is showing all of his authoritarian tendencies.”

Van Hollen said D.C. could always do better, but that the overall decrease in violent crime in the District shouldn’t be discounted.

“I do worry very much that this is a dress rehearsal for trying to take over police departments in other cities,” Van Hollen said.

House hearing coming for D.C. leaders

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said his panel plans to call in Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson and Attorney General Brian Schwalb to testify at a hearing next month, when lawmakers return to the District.

“The committee looks forward to continuing its constitutional duty to oversee D.C. and will work with the Trump Administration to ensure a safe, beautiful, and prosperous capital,” Comer said in a statement released Monday.

Van Hollen is critical of Republicans, saying they have “essentially surrendered their congressional responsibilities” on a wide range of issues.

“So when President Trump says jump, their answer is how high?” he said.

Van Hollen pointed out that while the president has been willing to activate the National Guard to hit the streets in D.C. to fight crime, he waited “forever” to have the National Guard respond to rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Guard members didn’t arrive until close to three hours after the Capitol was broken into.

Legislation reintroduced linked to Trump takeover

Van Hollen and D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton have reintroduced legislation that would give the mayor the authority to activate the National Guard, which now resides with the president, as well as a bill that would prohibit the president from taking over the D.C. police department.

Van Hollen on Tuesday also renewed his call for House Republicans to approve close to $1 billion in D.C. funding that was taken out of a spending bill.

He said the money could help pay for improving public safety, but the House has not brought it up for a vote, despite a pledge earlier this year from House Speaker Mike Johnson to do so.

The Democratic proposals are unlikely to move forward, given GOP support for the president. Comer indicated Republicans will again try to advance a bill proposed by GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who represents Florida’s 19th District.

Donalds’ bill would change current D.C. law, which allows individuals up to 24 years old to be treated as juvenile offenders.

His legislation would lower that to age 18.

