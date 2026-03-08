Time ‘sprang forward’ this weekend but you didn’t prepare. What to do now

Even though the shift is only 60 minutes, the sudden change can disrupt the body’s internal clock.

(CNN) — No, I did not prepare for the start of Daylight Saving Time this past weekend, when most people in the United States move their clocks forward an hour. That means sunset will come later — despite our need for that lost hour of sleep overnight.

Experts advised planning for this change two weeks ago by shifting your sleeping schedule a bit each night. That did not happen in my house and maybe it didn’t happen in your house either, since the workdays are long and everyone’s calendars are packed.

Even though the shift is only 60 minutes, the sudden change can disrupt the body’s internal clock. Many people find themselves feeling groggy in the morning, restless at night and less focused during the day.

Knowing what happens to your body when the clocks move forward and why the change affects some people more than others can help you adjust faster. And yes, there are times when people seek medical advice for sleep problems that linger after the transition.

To guide us through this adjustment, I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen. Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: What happens in the body when we “spring forward”?

Dr. Leana Wen: Our internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, is closely regulated by exposure to light and darkness. When the clock suddenly jumps forward by an hour, the brain doesn’t instantly adjust. Your body is still operating on the previous day’s schedule.

One important factor is melatonin, the hormone that helps signal when it’s time to sleep. After the time change, melatonin may still be released according to the old schedule. That means people might not feel sleepy when they should, making it harder to fall asleep at night and wake up the next morning.

This shift can feel like a mild form of jet lag. Instead of traveling across time zones, the time zone effectively moves around you. Even though it’s just an hour, the change can temporarily disrupt sleep, alertness, appetite and mood.

CNN: Why do some people struggle more than others with the spring time change?

Wen: Losing an hour of sleep tends to be more difficult for the body than gaining one, which is why many people notice the spring transition more than the fall shift.

People who already don’t get enough sleep may feel the effects more strongly. If someone is already sleep deprived, losing even one hour can worsen fatigue and concentration problems. Early work or school schedules can make the adjustment harder, too, because people still need to wake up at the same clock time even though their bodies feel like it’s earlier.

Children and teenagers can also have difficulty adapting. Many adolescents naturally fall asleep and wake later than adults, so an earlier effective wake time can leave them especially tired for several days. Shift workers and people with irregular sleep schedules may notice the disruption more as well.

CNN: How long does it usually take to adjust to the new schedule?

Wen: For many people, the adjustment takes several days. Others may need closer to a week before their sleep schedule fully aligns with the new time.

The key is consistency, and you can start that practice today. Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps reinforce the body’s circadian rhythm. Even though it may be tempting to sleep in after losing an hour, maintaining a regular schedule helps the body adapt more quickly.

Exposure to morning light also plays a major role in resetting the body clock. Light signals the brain that it’s time to be awake and helps suppress melatonin, which gradually shifts the sleep cycle to match the new schedule.

CNN: What practical steps can people take to adjust more quickly?

Wen: One of the most effective strategies is to prioritize light exposure in the morning. Opening the curtains, turning on lights or stepping outside shortly after waking helps signal to the brain that the day has begun. Natural sunlight is especially powerful for regulating circadian rhythms.

At night, it’s helpful to do the opposite and reduce light exposure. Limiting bright screens and overhead lighting in the evening, and not using your computer, tablet or smartphone before bedtime, can help the body wind down and release melatonin at the appropriate time.

Maintaining good sleep habits is also important. In addition to keeping a consistent bedtime and wake time, avoid caffeine late in the day and create a calming routine before bed, such as reading a book or meditating. A cool, quiet and dark sleep environment can also support better rest.

Just do your best to wake up at your usual time on Sunday and then head outside right away to get the benefit of morning sunlight in helping to reset your circadian rhythm.

CNN: Do eating or exercise habits make a difference during this transition?

Wen: Yes, they can. Our bodies rely on multiple signals to regulate daily rhythms, including meals and physical activity.

The key here, again, is consistency. Keeping meals on a regular schedule helps the body align metabolic processes with the new sleep-wake cycle. Eating breakfast soon after waking can reinforce the start of the day, while avoiding large meals right before bedtime can make it easier to fall asleep.

Exercise can also help regulate sleep and improve daytime energy. Physical activity earlier in the day, especially outdoors, combines movement with light exposure, both of which strengthen circadian signals. Late-night workouts may be stimulating for some people, so earlier exercise may be preferable during the adjustment period.

If you feel tired after the time change, it may be tempting to rely on extra caffeine or sugary snacks. Brief movement or stepping outside for fresh air and sunlight can be more effective ways to restore alertness without interfering with sleep later that night.

CNN: What about children? How can families help them adapt?

Wen: Children benefit from predictability and routines. Keeping bedtime rituals consistent, such as bath time, reading a story and turning lights out at the same time, can help signal that it’s time to sleep.

Morning light exposure is especially helpful for resetting children’s internal clocks. Opening window shades when they wake and getting them outdoors before school can help their bodies adapt more quickly.

If children seem overtired after the time change, parents can note this for the future. When it’s time to change clocks again, parents can gradually shift bedtimes earlier by small increments over several nights.

CNN: When should someone seek help for sleep problems after the time change?

Wen: Temporary fatigue or disrupted sleep for a few days is common. However, if someone continues to have trouble falling asleep, or has difficulty staying asleep or functioning during the day for more than a couple of weeks, it may be time to speak with a health care provider.

Persistent sleep issues could signal insomnia or another sleep disorder that warrants evaluation. Chronic sleep deprivation can affect many aspects of health, including cardiovascular health, immune function and mental well-being.

People who notice ongoing changes in mood, energy or motivation associated with the time change should also seek medical advice. While most people adjust within days, prolonged symptoms deserve attention so that they can receive appropriate treatment and support.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.