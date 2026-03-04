This Swedish tradition could help you unwind after a long week

A longtime tradition in Sweden that's getting new attention thanks to social media can be a healthy stress reliever for everyone.

It’s called “fredagsmys,” which translates to “cozy Friday.”

It means staying home on Friday after the work week has ended, and doing things like eating comforting foods, lighting candles or watching TV.

Dr. Tina Thomas, a psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente in Virginia, said that may be a shift from what many Americans are used to.

“In Western society, we sometimes think of Friday as the day to do something exciting and really stimulating,” Thomas told WTOP. “I think this is a really interesting difference in that they emphasize that evening in at the end of a busy week.”

Rituals like fredagsmys can be a benefit to your mind and body, she said.

“They reduce anxiety, and they help you feel like you’re in this state of predictability and safety,” Thomas said.

Being relaxed at home can also reduce your levels of a stress hormone called cortisol. If cortisol levels are too high, it can cause trouble sleeping, an upset stomach and even disrupt your immune system.

If you think you don’t have time for a Friday reset, Thomas insists you can sneak in short breaks during your day.

“Whether that’s a five-minute walk when you get home from work outside before you tackle all the tasks that you need to do at home, or enjoying a morning coffee before you head to work,” she said. “It’s been proven that mindfulness and things like walking and enjoying a hobby or a craft, even in small doses that can actually really help calm the mind.”

Thomas also has advice if you suffer from the “Sunday scaries” and get anxious on the last day of the weekend about the work week ahead.

“(Try) your best to be present in where you are and what you’re doing as you’re doing it Sunday night, and not thinking about the future; not thinking about what Monday brings,” she said.

