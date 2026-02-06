Photos of retro ’70s-themed orchids show in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of orchids fill the greenhouse of the the Chicago Botanic Garden for its 12th annual Orchid…

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of orchids fill the greenhouse of the the Chicago Botanic Garden for its 12th annual Orchid Show, themed “Feelin’ Groovy,” where installations inspired by the 1970s — including a yellow Volkswagen Beetle overflowing with blooms.

Organizers say the event offers visitors a colorful, joyful retreat, showcasing one of the world’s largest plant families with several rare species on display. With bright floral scenes designed to spark happiness and nostalgia, the show is expected to draw about 85,000 visitors seeking color and a break from the cold.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.