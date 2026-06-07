Soccer great Pelé’s legacy shines on in his one-time home ahead of the World Cup

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, the image of one of Brazil’s most recognizable footballers lives on in Santos, the one-time home of Pelé.

Santos’ Vila Belmiro stadium sits in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) AP Photo/Andre Penner Santos fans walk past a mural of late football legend Pele, right, and Neymar outside Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) AP Photo/Andre Penner Children visit the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) AP Photo/Andre Penner People visit the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) AP Photo/Andre Penner A man sits in front of a mural of late football legend Pele and Neymar at a restaurant in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) AP Photo/Andre Penner ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — As the FIFA World Cup approaches, the image of one of Brazil’s most recognizable footballers lives on in Santos, the one-time home of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, far better known as Pelé.

Tourists like Mario Álvarez Gamiño, a 67-year-old retired salesperson from Mexico, flock to Santos to see anything that connects the Brazilian port city to the man. The soccer legend’s legacy is everywhere — in vibrant murals by street artist Eduardo Kobra, among the memorabilia of his beloved club and even on posters glued to local lampposts.

“His legacy is fundamental. His life will always be an example to follow,” Álvarez said. “At the moment we have Cristiano Ronaldo … but he lacks something that Pelé had, which is humility. … He was really a genius.”

Pelé, who died in 2022 at age 82, played at Santos Futebol Clube for most of his career, from 1956 to 1974. He also played for Brazil’s team in the World Cup — including three wins in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Santos is also home to the Pelé Museum, where fans can learn more about Pelé’s life and see various memorabilia, including jerseys and trophies.

“When you tell a foreigner you’re from Santos, the first thing they say is ‘Pelé’. That’s why we at the museum have a great responsibility: to carry the name of Pelé and the city of Santos,” said museum director Paulo Monteiro. “After his death, we now have a greater and more difficult mission, which is to keep his legacy active and alive.”

Many of the more than 400,000 residents of Santos never had the chance to see Pelé in action, but they want the legacy to live on.

Among them is bar owner Anderson Albino.

“As local business owners, we see how much international media comes here and how that draws huge numbers of visitors,” Albino said. “For those of us from the city, it’s a privilege that Pelé played for Santos.”

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Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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