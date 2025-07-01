‘Crunchy teen’ wellness trend: Attempts to eat healthfully actually full of risk, says Va. provider

The rising "crunchy teen" trend, which rejects conventional food norms in favor of extreme, nature-focused eating habits, is fueling extreme food beliefs and misinformation.

The rising “crunchy teen” trend, which rejects conventional food norms in favor of extreme, nature-focused eating habits, is fueling extreme food beliefs and misinformation, according to Christie Youssef, a family medicine practitioner with Kaiser Permanente, in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Teens are embracing unverified health claims, from parasite cleanses to linking certain snacks to autism, often without any scientific support,” Youssef said. “It’s leading to disordered eating and anxiety.”

The trend that focuses on restrictive eating often leads to medical neglect, since some young people are dismissing or avoiding mainstream medicine.

Parasite cleanses marketed to eliminate parasites “can be harmful for several reasons,” Youssef said. High doses of herbs such as wormwood, clove or black walnut hull “can irritate the stomach or the liver, and cause diarrhea or dehydration.”

Others are choosing to eat raw meat.

“Claims that raw meat offers extra nutrients or vitamins or enzymes haven’t been validated by science,” Youssef said. “Raw meat commonly harbors dangerous bacteria like salmonella, E. coli and listeria.”

Youssef said parents should be aware that following social media eating trends comes with risk.

“Studies show that 49% of Instagram users who follow health food accounts have symptoms of anorexia nervosa,” she said. “Other research indicates 50% of college students report that social media influences their approach to health, often contributing to feelings of judgment about food choices.”

Youssef’s recommendation for parents? “Conversations about nutrition should focus on ‘balanced,’ rather than ‘perfection.'”

