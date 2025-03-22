What makes you happy? WTOP explores ‘happiness hacks’

What makes you happy? WTOP's Jimmy Alexander explores 'happiness hacks' at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

Is there a hack to being happy?

For the eighth year in a row, Finland was named the happiest country in the world, while the United States fell to 24th place, its lowest position ever, in the latest World Happiness Report.

Country rankings were based on the answers people gave when asked to rate their own lives. The study was done in partnership with the analytics firm Gallup and the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Despite the U.S. falling through the ranks, researchers suggest there are a few ways you can bring a bit of joy into your life.

Studies suggest that happiness can come through helping others. Whether it’s volunteering or being there for a friend, think of the ‘we’ instead of the ‘me.’ You can also share meals with friends and family, plus don’t forget to put down your phone.

And if work’s got you down, another tip from researchers is to talk to your managers about mental health wellness.

WTOP asked tourists at the Tidal Basin for their personal “happiness hacks.”

