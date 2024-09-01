Still enjoying that Labor Day getaway? Here’s how to handle post-vacation blues

Millions of travelers are still out soaking up the last days of fun in the sun this Labor Day weekend. But reality is just around the corner.

Millions of travelers are still out soaking up the last days of fun in the sun this Labor Day weekend.

But as they travel back home, the post-vacation blues could set in for many of them.

“What’s the most stressful is coming back and feeling so unprepared,” said Dr. Christina Lee, a psychiatrist and the regional medical director of mental health at Kaiser Permanente. “You’re feeling like you’re not ready to go to work the next day and be flooded with all of the things and responsibilities you have to do.”

Vacations have many benefits for travelers, including improving heart health, lifting mental well-being and boosting creativity. But too much stress upon return can cause the perks to fade, Lee said.

She said there are several ways to keep the good vacation vibes flowing and it begins before ever leaving home.

“The more you can prepare yourself for re-entry and not leave things for the last minute, the better it will be,” she told WTOP. “For instance, if you come back and you have tons of laundry to do, that can be super stressful. Get those little, small menial tasks out of the way. It can really help reduce stress.”

Lee also encourages travelers to continue the same activities they enjoyed while on their getaway.

“Give yourself a mini version of your vacation,” she said. “If you’re a person who likes to read a lot on vacation and you read tons of books, don’t stop doing that when you come back.”

Another tip: Be present and mindful while on vacation and revisit vivid sights and sounds from a pleasurable, relaxing trip.

She tells clients to have vacation memories ready to recall during stressful times, she said.

“You’re going to hear the water on the sand and feel the wind blowing on you,” Lee said. “Those are the kinds of things you want to introduce when you’re in stressful situations. If you can engage your sense, that will actually evoke relaxation.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.