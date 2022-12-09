Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities

In WalletHub's latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, Baltimore lands at number 13, D.C. at 25 and Richmond at 35th.

Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities.

With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.

Several criteria were used rank 182 cities, things like anger, hatred, excesses, vices, greed and lust.

After Vegas, St. Louis and Philadelphia are ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively. Around here, Baltimore lands at No. 13, D.C. at No. 25 and Richmond, congrats! You’re only 35th.

At some point, however, as WalletHub points out: we have to pay for our vices. Gambling addiction, for example, leads to $100 billion in losses for U.S. consumers every year while identify fraud and scams, and smoking, take a toll in the hundreds of billions each year.

See the complete list and more on how it was compiled on the WalletHub website.