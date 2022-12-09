Home » Lifestyle News » Baltimore, DC, Richmond among…

Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

December 9, 2022, 12:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities.

With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.

Several criteria were used rank 182 cities, things like anger, hatred, excesses, vices, greed and lust.

After Vegas, St. Louis and Philadelphia are ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively. Around here, Baltimore lands at No. 13, D.C. at No. 25 and Richmond, congrats! You’re only 35th.

At some point, however, as WalletHub points out: we have to pay for our vices. Gambling addiction, for example, leads to $100 billion in losses for U.S. consumers every year while identify fraud and scams, and smoking, take a toll in the hundreds of billions each year.

See the complete list and more on how it was compiled on the WalletHub website.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | Local News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up