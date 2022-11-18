RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Home » Lifestyle News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 11/21/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,227,688; $205.01.

2. The Weeknd; $7,175,287; $150.12.

3. Elton John; $6,071,820; $165.91.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $5,987,861; $142.65.

5. Lady Gaga; $5,985,825; $156.56.

6. Ed Sheeran; $4,896,359; $79.90.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

8. Harry Styles; $2,700,420; $147.20.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,458,916; $104.62.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,281,282; $124.72.

11. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

12. Pearl Jam; $1,947,409; $111.46.

13. My Chemical Romance; $1,864,182; $155.13.

14. Imagine Dragons; $1,814,955; $80.33.

15. Post Malone; $1,716,365; $139.81.

16. Roger Waters; $1,698,095; $134.20.

17. Kendrick Lamar; $1,687,938; $132.04.

18. Mary J. Blige; $1,477,358; $135.51.

19. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.

20. Andrea Bocelli; $1,417,179; $132.57.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Lifestyle News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up