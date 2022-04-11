RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Wedding costs are rising, but there are ways to save

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 1:52 PM

Getting married soon? The wedding website Zola recently discovered that about 66 percent of engaged couples surveyed say they are overspending on their wedding planning.

The culprit is inflation, but there are some ways to save on nuptials.

Rosalind Bishop, retail operation manager at Andrews Federal Credit Union in Suitland, Maryland, said she sees a slew of customers who use a variety of saving tips.

First, she tells couples to focus on their budget. Most of her clients have about $20,000 or less to spend.

“Create a budget,” said Bishop. “Get your venue, get what you want from the wedding and then create a budget.”

The next step: Save and pay simultaneously.

Couples are combining several sources to pay for their nuptials, she said — from paying with a rewards credit card to using donations from generous family members.

Another way to save: Barter services for high-end services such as photographs or flowers. Also, consider trimming the guest list and hosting the wedding on a weekday.

“They’re having [weddings] in their back yard or in their home and just having those true loved ones and intimate friends in attendance,” Bishop said.

