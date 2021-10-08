Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 11:09 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 11, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Billy Joel; $5,047,976; $131.46.

2. Dead & Company; $1,883,188; $87.75.

3. Eric Clapton; $1,762,843; $161.69.

4. Bruno Mars; $1,528,050; $326.49.

5. Eric Church; $1,514,710; $105.95.

6. Zac Brown Band; $1,177,082; $68.94.

7. Maluma; $1,172,698; $116.59.

8. Grupo Firme; $1,157,999; $90.43.

9. James Taylor; $1,037,460; $111.75.

10. Blake Shelton; $961,860; $89.51.

11. Luke Bryan; $957,203; $62.35.

12. Usher; $927,706; $220.67.

13. Chris Stapleton; $878,871; $59.27.

14. Banda MS; $600,779; $102.29.

15. The String Cheese Incident; $476,501; $73.69.

16. Greta Van Fleet; $407,342; $58.90.

17. The Black Crowes; $396,318; $57.66.

18. Willie Nelson; $371,973; $76.25.

19. Sebastian Maniscalco; $314,198; $100.87.

20. Jeff Dunham; $268,069; $64.13.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

