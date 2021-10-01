Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket…

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 10, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. 1. Billy Joel; $5,047,976; $131.46.

2. Bruno Mars; $3,157,772; $331.43.

3. Grupo Firme; $3,010,797; $90.43.

4. Usher; $2,597,578; $220.67.

5. Dead & Company; $2,054,387; $87.75.

6. Eric Clapton; $1,762,843; $161.69.

7. Chris Stapleton; $1,318,307; $59.27.

8. Zac Brown Band; $1,284,090; $68.94.

9. James Taylor; $1,037,460; $111.75.

10. Luke Bryan; $1,017,029; $62.35.

11. The String Cheese Incident; $953,002; $73.69.

12. Greta Van Fleet; $678,904; $58.90.

13. Banda MS; $600,779; $102.29.

14. Sebastian Maniscalco; $562,654; $102.52.

15. The Black Crowes; $421,088; $57.66.

16. Jeff Dunham; $268,069; $64.13.

17. Brantley Gilbert; $228,224; $56.45.

18. Tom Segura; $219,990; $61.32.

19. Goose; $217,849; $54.83.

20. ZZ Top; $217,678; $64.59.

