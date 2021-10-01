Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Lifestyle News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 10, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. 1. Billy Joel; $5,047,976; $131.46.

2. Bruno Mars; $3,157,772; $331.43.

3. Grupo Firme; $3,010,797; $90.43.

4. Usher; $2,597,578; $220.67.

5. Dead & Company; $2,054,387; $87.75.

6. Eric Clapton; $1,762,843; $161.69.

7. Chris Stapleton; $1,318,307; $59.27.

8. Zac Brown Band; $1,284,090; $68.94.

9. James Taylor; $1,037,460; $111.75.

10. Luke Bryan; $1,017,029; $62.35.

11. The String Cheese Incident; $953,002; $73.69.

12. Greta Van Fleet; $678,904; $58.90.

13. Banda MS; $600,779; $102.29.

14. Sebastian Maniscalco; $562,654; $102.52.

15. The Black Crowes; $421,088; $57.66.

16. Jeff Dunham; $268,069; $64.13.

17. Brantley Gilbert; $228,224; $56.45.

18. Tom Segura; $219,990; $61.32.

19. Goose; $217,849; $54.83.

20. ZZ Top; $217,678; $64.59.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

TSA's biggest challenge in two decades? Securing better pay for frontline workers, leaders say

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Web of policies not syncing up into single federal AI strategy, report warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up