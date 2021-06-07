WATCH: WTOP staffers try chocolate-covered cicadas

Watch as WTOP staffers try chocolate-covered cicadas from Chouquette Chocolates.

Every 17 years, cicadas emerge in the trillions throughout the D.C. area. While this year’s cycle has brought anxiety for some, it has brought opportunities for others.

Chouquette Chocolates in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been selling chocolate-covered cicadas since they began appearing outside the kitchen where owner Sarah Dwyer and her team work. WTOP got to look at how Dwyer prepares the cicadas, and then several staffers tried them out for themselves.

