WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Sandwich

August 17, 2020

Courtesy Robert Tramonte

August 17, 2020, 10:44 PM

The Italian Store was voted the favorite place to get a sandwich in the D.C. area by WTOP readers and listeners.

The Italian Store has two locations in Arlington, Virginia.

Robert Tramonte’s family founded The Italian Store in 1980.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving sandwiches in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Italian Store in Arlington, Virginia, was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. The Italian StoreLocations in Arlington, Virginia
  2. Plaka GrillVirginia locations in Vienna and Falls Church
  3. Gilly’s Craft Beer & Fine Wine2009 Chapman Ave., Rockville, Maryland
  4. 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
  5. Olive on Main504 Main St., Laurel, Maryland, and another location in Takoma Park
  6. Santini’s New York Style Deli Locations in Virginia
  7. Busboys and PoetsLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  8. Woodside Deli Rockville4 N Washington St., Rockville, Maryland
  9. Parkway Deli8317 Grubb Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
  10. Full On Craft Eats & Drinks4007 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Maryland

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

