WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Brunches

August 17, 2020

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. (Getty Images)

August 17, 2020, 10:23 PM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Blend 111 in Vienna, Virginia, was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Blend 111111 Church St. NW Suite 101, Vienna, Virginia
  2. Blue Waters Caribbean & Seafood Grill6349 Old Branch Ave., Temple HIlls, Maryland
  3. Founding FarmersLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  4. 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
  5. McLean Family Restaurant1321 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, Virginia
  6. Fare Well406 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
  7. Miss Shirley’s CafeMaryland locations in Baltimore, Annapolis and BWI Marshall Airport
  8. Artie’s3260 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, Virginia
  9. Kosher Pastry Oven1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  10. Silver DinerLocations in Maryland and Virginia

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard of Lidflutters who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

