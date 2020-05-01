Home » Lifestyle News » Quarantine cuisine: Top area…

Quarantine cuisine: Top area chef says try breakfast any time

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

May 1, 2020, 4:05 AM

pancakes
What your finished product could look like after completing Chef Geoff Tracy’s pancake recipe. (Courtesy Geoff Tracy)

We’re helping you survive more time at home with some cheap and simple recipes from top area chefs, using items you hopefully  have in your pantry.

Geoff Tracy, of Chef Geoff’s and Lia’s, says one way to shake dinner up is to make breakfast.

He says pancakes are “just the ultimate comfort food, good morning or night. My kids like them and my wife likes them. And bacon, too.”

“I’ve been using this pancake recipe since my wife got pregnant with our kids, who are now 12,” Tracy said. “And this is sort of what she craved the entire time.”

Make Your Own Pancake Mix
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole wheat flour (or 3 more cups of all-purpose flour, if that’s all you have)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 2 tablespoon sugar

Mix all in storage container. Will make 3 large batches of pancakes below.

Pancakes
  • 2 cups of mix from above
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 pint buttermilk
  • 1/2 stick butter – melted
  • 1/2 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen…feel free to eliminate or add diced strawberries, chocolate chips, etc.)

In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Add buttermilk and then melted butter. Gently whisk in pancake mix. Fold in blueberries.

Cook batter on a medium hot griddle, cast iron pan, or non-stick pan. Enjoy with syrup and butter.

