RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » Life & Style » Visitor to Grand Canyon's…

Visitor to Grand Canyon’s North Rim slips, falls and dies

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 3:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — A man fell to his death on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National park and his body has been recovered, park officials said in statement Saturday.

Rangers found his body about 200 feet (61 meters) below the rim near the park’s Bright Angel Point Trail, the statement said. The man, 44, was off the trail when he accidentally slipped off the edge Friday afternoon.

He was not identified. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up