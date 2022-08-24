Sports on TV for August 29-September 4

|Adv27
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, August 29
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Tuesday, August 30
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at NY Mets
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leeds United
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Wednesday, August 31
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 2
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 2 —
|Thursday, September 1
|AUTO RACING
|6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh
FS1 — Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St.
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Missouri
FOX — Penn St. at Purdue
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cal Poly at Fresno St.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Friday, September 2
|AUTO RACING
|6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Indiana
|10 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Colorado
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Saturday, September 3
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan
ESPN — NC State at East Carolina
ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.
FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta
CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas
FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma
FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — BYU at South Florida
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Florida
FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.
FS1 — Kent St. at Washington
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1:30 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan.
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|3 p.m.
NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped) —
|Sunday, September 4
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore.
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
|6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: From Atlanta
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United
|5:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 3
|3 p.m.
ABC — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 3 —
