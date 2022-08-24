Sports on TV for August 29-September 4

Adv27 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 29 TENNIS 12 p.m. ESPN — ATP/WTA: The…

Adv27 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 29 TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Tuesday, August 30 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at NY Mets

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Leeds United

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Wednesday, August 31 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 2

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 2 —

Thursday, September 1 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh

FS1 — Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Missouri

FOX — Penn St. at Purdue

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cal Poly at Fresno St.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Friday, September 2 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

8 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Indiana

10 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Colorado

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Saturday, September 3 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan

ESPN — NC State at East Carolina

ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.

FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta

CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas

FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma

FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming

4 p.m.

ESPNU — BYU at South Florida

7 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Florida

FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.

FS1 — Kent St. at Washington

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1:30 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD 3 p.m.

NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped) —

Sunday, September 4 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BIG3 BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: From Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

5:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 3

3 p.m.

ABC — Semifinal Playoff: TBD, Game 3 —

___

