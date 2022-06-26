|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-138
|Miami
|+118
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at
|COLORADO
|+176
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-320
|Oakland
|+260
|at TORONTO
|-180
|Boston
|+152
|Minnesota
|-118
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+100
|Texas
|-130
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+110
|at LA ANGELS
|-132
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+112
|at SEATTLE
|-158
|Baltimore
|+134
