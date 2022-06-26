SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at ST. LOUIS -138 Miami +118
LA Dodgers -210 at COLORADO +176
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -320 Oakland +260
at TORONTO -180 Boston +152
Minnesota -118 at CLEVELAND +100
Texas -130 at KANSAS CITY +110
at LA ANGELS -132 Chicago White Sox +112
at SEATTLE -158 Baltimore +134

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up