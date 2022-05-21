MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF LA Dodgers -140 at PHILADELPHIA +120…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF LA Dodgers -140 at PHILADELPHIA +120 Atlanta -113 at MIAMI -107 at MILWAUKEE -235 Washington +194 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF N.Y Mets -116 at COLORADO -102 at SAN FRANCISCO -143 San Diego +123 American League at BOSTON -133 Seattle +113 Tampa Bay -158 at BALTIMORE +137 at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF Minnesota OFF at HOUSTON -182 Texas +160 at N.Y YANKEES -190 Chicago White Sox +160 at LA ANGELS -144 Oakland +122 at N.Y YANKEES -178 Chicago White Sox +155 Interleague at TORONTO -236 Cincinnati +193 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2 (218½) Golden State NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TAMPA BAY -114 Florida -105 Carolina -120 at N.Y RANGERS +100 Calgary -115 at EDMONTON -104

