RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF
LA Dodgers -140 at PHILADELPHIA +120
Atlanta -113 at MIAMI -107
at MILWAUKEE -235 Washington +194
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF
N.Y Mets -116 at COLORADO -102
at SAN FRANCISCO -143 San Diego +123
American League
at BOSTON -133 Seattle +113
Tampa Bay -158 at BALTIMORE +137
at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF
at KANSAS CITY OFF Minnesota OFF
at HOUSTON -182 Texas +160
at N.Y YANKEES -190 Chicago White Sox +160
at LA ANGELS -144 Oakland +122
at N.Y YANKEES -178 Chicago White Sox +155
Interleague
at TORONTO -236 Cincinnati +193
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS 2 (218½) Golden State
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TAMPA BAY -114 Florida -105
Carolina -120 at N.Y RANGERS +100
Calgary -115 at EDMONTON -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up