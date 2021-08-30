CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Many companies oppose hybrid work model | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -143 St. Louis +125
Philadelphia -114 at WASHINGTON -103
at N.Y. METS -240 Miami +195
San Diego -157 at ARIZONA +137
Milwaukee -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +102
at L.A. DODGERS -165 Atlanta +150
American League
at TORONTO -338 Baltimore +272
at TAMPA BAY -135 Boston +115
Oakland -123 at DETROIT +107
at KANSAS CITY -125 Cleveland +105
N.Y. Yankees -123 at L.A. ANGELS +107
Houston -154 at SEATTLE +139
Interleague
Colorado -132 at TEXAS +117
at MINNESOTA -142 Chicago Cubs +125
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -270 Pittsburgh +225

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

New cyber maturity model to push agencies to have more visibility into incidents

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up