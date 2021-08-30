MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -143 St. Louis +125 Philadelphia -114 at WASHINGTON -103 at…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -143 St. Louis +125 Philadelphia -114 at WASHINGTON -103 at N.Y. METS -240 Miami +195 San Diego -157 at ARIZONA +137 Milwaukee -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +102 at L.A. DODGERS -165 Atlanta +150 American League at TORONTO -338 Baltimore +272 at TAMPA BAY -135 Boston +115 Oakland -123 at DETROIT +107 at KANSAS CITY -125 Cleveland +105 N.Y. Yankees -123 at L.A. ANGELS +107 Houston -154 at SEATTLE +139 Interleague Colorado -132 at TEXAS +117 at MINNESOTA -142 Chicago Cubs +125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -270 Pittsburgh +225

