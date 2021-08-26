CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 5:33 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -156 at PITTSBURGH +138
at PHILADELPHIA -217 Arizona +184
Cincinnati -150 at MIAMI +133
at N.Y. METS -220 Washington +180
at ATLANTA -125 San Francisco +105
at L.A. DODGERS -240 Colorado +195
American League
Tampa Bay -229 at BALTIMORE +192
Boston -180 at CLEVELAND +155
Toronto -157 at DETROIT +138
Houston -220 at TEXAS +180
N.Y. Yankees -142 at OAKLAND +125
at SEATTLE -170 Kansas City +150
Interleague
Milwaukee -136 at MINNESOTA +119
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -220 Chicago Cubs +184
San Diego -160 at L.A. ANGELS +140

