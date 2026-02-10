Orlando takes home win streak into matchup with Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (21-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (28-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday,…

Milwaukee Bucks (21-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (28-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -10; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Milwaukee looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Magic are 19-17 in conference play. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.3 fast break points per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 3.8.

The Bucks are 16-18 in conference matchups. Milwaukee has a 4-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Magic score 115.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 115.8 the Bucks give up. The Bucks are shooting 48.1% from the field, which equals what the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 118-99 on Feb. 10, with Anthony Black scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 109.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

