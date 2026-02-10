Portland plays Minnesota on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (25-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (33-22, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (25-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (33-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to end its three-game road skid when the Trail Blazers visit Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 18-17 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is eighth in the NBA with 15.7 fast break points per game led by Ayo Dosunmu averaging 3.7.

The Trail Blazers have gone 20-15 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 10-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves score 119.4 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 118.0 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 46.3% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 118-114 in the last meeting on Oct. 23. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 41 points, and Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 48.9% and averaging 22.0 points for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.4 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Grant is averaging 15.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-6, averaging 115.5 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Kris Murray: out (lumbar), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

