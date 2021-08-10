|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN DIEGO
|-188
|Miami
|+163
|St. Louis
|-165
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+147
|L.A. Dodgers
|-133
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+117
|Cincinnati
|-108
|at
|ATLANTA
|-108
|Milwaukee
|-150
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+130
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-252
|Arizona
|+202
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-169
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+150
|N.Y. Yankees
|-120
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-100
|Detroit
|-110
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-107
|Oakland
|-127
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+110
|at BOSTON
|-120
|Tampa
|Bay
|-100
|Toronto
|-172
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+151
|at SEATTLE
|-195
|Texas
|+168
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|-255
|Colorado
|+210
