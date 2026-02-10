Donovan Mitchell, James Harden rally Cavaliers to 119-117 win over Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, including two free throws with 0.9 seconds left after James Harden’s tying…

DENVER (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, including two free throws with 0.9 seconds left after James Harden’s tying 3-pointer, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Denver Nuggets 119-117 on Monday night.

Harden finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in his second game with Cleveland. Harden, acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4, scored 23 points in his Cavaliers’ debut three nights later.

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, but missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer. Two nights after Jokic passed Oscar Robertson for second place in career triple-doubles, he notched his 183rd.

Monday night was the 14th time Harden has played against Denver since the start of the 2024-25 season, including a seven-game slugfest in the first round of the playoffs last year.

“Even if you’re prepared for (Harden), his ability to go get 28 and 12, it’s historical,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said before the game.

Harden keyed a Cleveland rally that cut Denver’s 11-point lead to 106-104 but Christian Braun, playing his fourth game back from a left ankle injury, drained a 3-pointer and Jonas Valanciunas hit two free throws to make it 111-104.

Mitchell’s lob to Jarrett Allen, who finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, for an alley-oop dunk made it a one-point game, and after Jokic’s hook shot, Harden hit a step-back 3-pointer to tie it 117-all with 32 seconds left. Tim Hardaway missed at the other end and Jamal Murray fouled Mitchell, who calmly drained the winning free throws.

Mitchell added 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who have won eight of their last nine.

Murray finished with 17 points and 11 assists for Denver, which has dropped four of its last five games.

