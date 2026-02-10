NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at ORLANDO
|10
|(220½)
|Milwaukee
|New York
|2½
|(223½)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|Detroit
|1½
|(223½)
|at TORONTO
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA Clippers
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|Oklahoma City
|6½
|(217½)
|at PHOENIX
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|San Antonio
|5½
|(216½)
|at GOLDEN STATE
