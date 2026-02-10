Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 10, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Washington
at ORLANDO 10 (220½) Milwaukee
New York (223½) at PHILADELPHIA
Detroit (223½) at TORONTO
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Chicago
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Indiana
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Miami
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Portland
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Sacramento
Oklahoma City (217½) at PHOENIX
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Memphis
San Antonio (216½) at GOLDEN STATE

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up