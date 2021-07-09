Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 5:29 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Washington +170
Atlanta -115 at MIAMI +105
at N.Y. METS (gm 1) -192 Pittsburgh +145
at N.Y. METS (gm 2) -175 Pittsburgh +140
at MILWAUKEE -195 Cincinnati +175
at CHICAGO CUBS -120 St. Louis +105
at N.Y. METS -175 Pittsburgh +140
at L.A. DODGERS -260 Arizona +230
at SAN DIEGO -160 Colorado +150
American League
at TAMPA BAY -125 Toronto +100
at MINNESOTA -208 Detroit +160
Chicago White Sox -210 at BALTIMORE +190
Oakland -140 at TEXAS +130
at CLEVELAND -121 Kansas City +110
at HOUSTON -111 N.Y. Yankees +101
L.A. Angels -115 at SEATTLE +105
Interleague
at BOSTON -135 Philadelphia +125
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 4 (222) Phoenix

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

