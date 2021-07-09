MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Washington +170 Atlanta -115 at MIAMI +105 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Washington +170 Atlanta -115 at MIAMI +105 at N.Y. METS (gm 1) -192 Pittsburgh +145 at N.Y. METS (gm 2) -175 Pittsburgh +140 at MILWAUKEE -195 Cincinnati +175 at CHICAGO CUBS -120 St. Louis +105 at N.Y. METS -175 Pittsburgh +140 at L.A. DODGERS -260 Arizona +230 at SAN DIEGO -160 Colorado +150 American League at TAMPA BAY -125 Toronto +100 at MINNESOTA -208 Detroit +160 Chicago White Sox -210 at BALTIMORE +190 Oakland -140 at TEXAS +130 at CLEVELAND -121 Kansas City +110 at HOUSTON -111 N.Y. Yankees +101 L.A. Angels -115 at SEATTLE +105 Interleague at BOSTON -135 Philadelphia +125 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 4 (222) Phoenix

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.