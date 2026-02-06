NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Friday No. 1 UConn (24-0) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Saturday. No. 2 UCLA (22-1) did not play. Next:…

Friday

No. 1 UConn (24-0) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Saturday.

No. 2 UCLA (22-1) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Michigan, Sunday.

No. 3 South Carolina (23-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 4 Texas (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Kentucky, Monday.

No. 5 LSU (21-3) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Sunday.

No. 6 Louisville (21-4) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.

No. 7 Vanderbilt (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Oklahoma, Monday.

No. 8 Michigan (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 UCLA, Sunday.

No. 9 Ohio State (21-3) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.

No. 10 Iowa (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Washington, Wednesday.

No. 11 Oklahoma (17-5) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Vanderbilt, Monday.

No. 12 Michigan State (19-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Saturday.

No. 13 Ole Miss (19-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Thursday.

No. 14 TCU (21-3) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.

No. 15 Baylor (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday.

No. 16 Kentucky (18-6) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Texas, Monday.

No. 17 Duke (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Sunday.

No. 18 Texas Tech (21-3) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

No. 19 Tennessee (15-5) did not play. Next: at No. 3 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 20 West Virginia (19-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.

No. 21 Alabama (20-4) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 22 Maryland (18-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 23 Princeton (19-2) beat Penn 69-50. Next: at Columbia, Friday.

No. 24 Washington (17-6) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.

No. 25 North Carolina (19-5) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Sunday.

