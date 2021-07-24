2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
July 24, 2021, 5:29 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -155 Atlanta +135
San Diego -167 at MIAMI +130
at CINCINNATI -180 St. Louis +155
at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Arizona +155
at SAN FRANCISCO -180 Pittsburgh +155
at L.A. DODGERS -180 Colorado +155
American League
Tampa Bay -165 at CLEVELAND +145
at BOSTON -130 N.Y. Yankees +110
at HOUSTON -220 Texas +180
at MINNESOTA -120 L.A. Angels -100
at KANSAS CITY -115 Detroit -105
Oakland -120 at SEATTLE -100
Interleague
at BALTIMORE -125 Washington +100
at N.Y. METS -130 Toronto +110
at MILWAUKEE -130 Chicago White Sox +110

