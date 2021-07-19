Coronavirus News: Long-haul symptoms less common in kids | Masking recommended in schools | Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -115 Miami -105
at CINCINNATI -140 N.Y. Mets +120
San Diego -145 at ATLANTA +125
Chicago Cubs -115 at ST. LOUIS -105
Pittsburgh -110 at ARIZONA -110
at L.A. DODGERS -145 San Francisco +125
American League
at OAKLAND -180 L.A. Angels +155
at TORONTO -220 Boston +180
at TAMPA BAY -190 Baltimore +160
Texas -115 at DETROIT -105
at HOUSTON -235 Cleveland +190
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -130 Minnesota +110
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -150 Kansas City +130
Philadelphia -125 at N.Y. YANKEES +105
at COLORADO -155 Seattle +135
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 5 (222) Phoenix

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

