F1 driver Kimi Antonelli unharmed after car crash close to his home in San Marino

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli has escaped unscathed from a road accident close to his home in San Marino.

His Mercedes team said Tuesday that the 19-year-old Italian was unhurt with no other vehicles involved in the crash, which happened on Saturday.

“We can confirm that Kimi was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night close to his home in San Marino,” Mercedes said. “The police attended the scene, after being called by Kimi. His was the only car involved and while his vehicle was damaged, Kimi was completely unhurt.”

Sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said a Mercedes supercar crashed into a retaining wall along the San Marino Superstrada in Italy. It said an investigation has been opened into the causes of the accident.

Pre-season testing continues Wednesday in Bahrain.

