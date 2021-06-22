MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -111 at PHILADELPHIA +101 Milwaukee -160 at ARIZONA +150 Atlanta -116…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -111 at PHILADELPHIA +101 Milwaukee -160 at ARIZONA +150 Atlanta -116 at N.Y. METS -105 L.A. Dodgers -105 at SAN DIEGO -105 American League Houston -153 at BALTIMORE +143 at N.Y. YANKEES -182 Kansas City +140 at TAMPA BAY -145 Boston +135 Oakland -153 at TEXAS +143 Interleague Chicago White Sox -160 at PITTSBURGH +150 St. Louis -121 at DETROIT +110 San Francisco -111 at L.A. ANGELS +101 Colorado -115 at SEATTLE +105 Toronto -152 at MIAMI +120 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 7 (226½) Atlanta NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -156 at NY ISLANDERS +132

