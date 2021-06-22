CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -111 at PHILADELPHIA +101
Milwaukee -160 at ARIZONA +150
Atlanta -116 at N.Y. METS -105
L.A. Dodgers -105 at SAN DIEGO -105
American League
Houston -153 at BALTIMORE +143
at N.Y. YANKEES -182 Kansas City +140
at TAMPA BAY -145 Boston +135
Oakland -153 at TEXAS +143
Interleague
Chicago White Sox -160 at PITTSBURGH +150
St. Louis -121 at DETROIT +110
San Francisco -111 at L.A. ANGELS +101
Colorado -115 at SEATTLE +105
Toronto -152 at MIAMI +120
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 7 (226½) Atlanta
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -156 at NY ISLANDERS +132

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up