Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -137 at SAN FRANCISCO +119
at N.Y. METS -125 Chicago Cubs +115
at ATLANTA -125 St. Louis +115
at SAN DIEGO -157 Cincinnati +147
Milwaukee -160 at COLORADO +150
American League
at CLEVELAND -141 Baltimore +110
N.Y. Yankees -116 at TORONTO -105
at HOUSTON -130 Chicago White Sox +120
at L.A. ANGELS -216 Detroit +196
Tampa Bay -161 at SEATTLE +151
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (220) Brooklyn
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -140 at NY ISLANDERS +118

