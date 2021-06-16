|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-137
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+119
|at N.Y. METS
|-125
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+115
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|St.
|Louis
|+115
|at SAN DIEGO
|-157
|Cincinnati
|+147
|Milwaukee
|-160
|at
|COLORADO
|+150
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-141
|Baltimore
|+110
|N.Y. Yankees
|-116
|at
|TORONTO
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|-130
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+120
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-216
|Detroit
|+196
|Tampa Bay
|-161
|at
|SEATTLE
|+151
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|5½
|(220)
|Brooklyn
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-140
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+118
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.