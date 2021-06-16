MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -137 at SAN FRANCISCO +119 at N.Y. METS -125 Chicago Cubs…

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -137 at SAN FRANCISCO +119 at N.Y. METS -125 Chicago Cubs +115 at ATLANTA -125 St. Louis +115 at SAN DIEGO -157 Cincinnati +147 Milwaukee -160 at COLORADO +150 American League at CLEVELAND -141 Baltimore +110 N.Y. Yankees -116 at TORONTO -105 at HOUSTON -130 Chicago White Sox +120 at L.A. ANGELS -216 Detroit +196 Tampa Bay -161 at SEATTLE +151 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 5½ (220) Brooklyn NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -140 at NY ISLANDERS +118

