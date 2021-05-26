MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 5:33 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS OFF Colorado OFF
at MIAMI -114 Philadelphia +110
Chicago Cubs -138 at PITTSBURGH +120
San Diego -140 at MILWAUKEE +122
at WASHINGTON -140 Cincinnati +122
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
Cleveland -165 at DETROIT +143
at TAMPA BAY -176 Kansas City +154
at N.Y. YANKEES -137 Toronto +123
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -208 Baltimore +177
at OAKLAND -140 L.A. Angels +122
at SEATTLE OFF Texas OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 2 (226) at MIAMI
at LA LAKERS 7 (210½) Phoenix
at PORTLAND 4 (227½) Denver
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -238 Montreal +196
Carolina -143 at NASHVILLE +121

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

