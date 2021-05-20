|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-101
|at ATLANTA
|-182
|Pittsburgh
|+160
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-104
|L.A. Dodgers
|-157
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+139
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-110
|at
|N.Y.
|YANKEES
|-107
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Houston
|-122
|at
|TEXAS
|+105
|at KANSAS CITY
|-142
|Detroit
|+125
|Oakland
|-127
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+110
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-162
|Boston
|+143
|at SAN DIEGO
|-206
|Seattle
|+174
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|3½
|(220½)
|Memphis
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-166
|Washington
|+141
|Carolina
|-143
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+122
|at EDMONTON
|-161
|Winnipeg
|+137
|Colorado
|-220
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+181
