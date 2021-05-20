MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF Milwaukee -115 at CINCINNATI -101 at…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF Milwaukee -115 at CINCINNATI -101 at ATLANTA -182 Pittsburgh +160 at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF Chicago Cubs -112 at ST. LOUIS -104 L.A. Dodgers -157 at SAN FRANCISCO +139 American League Chicago White Sox -110 at N.Y. YANKEES -107 at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF Houston -122 at TEXAS +105 at KANSAS CITY -142 Detroit +125 Oakland -127 at L.A. ANGELS +110 Interleague at WASHINGTON OFF Baltimore OFF at PHILADELPHIA -162 Boston +143 at SAN DIEGO -206 Seattle +174 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 3½ (220½) Memphis NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -166 Washington +141 Carolina -143 at NASHVILLE +122 at EDMONTON -161 Winnipeg +137 Colorado -220 at ST. LOUIS +181

