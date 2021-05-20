MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Milwaukee -115 at CINCINNATI -101
at ATLANTA -182 Pittsburgh +160
at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF
Chicago Cubs -112 at ST. LOUIS -104
L.A. Dodgers -157 at SAN FRANCISCO +139
American League
Chicago White Sox -110 at N.Y. YANKEES -107
at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Houston -122 at TEXAS +105
at KANSAS CITY -142 Detroit +125
Oakland -127 at L.A. ANGELS +110
Interleague
at WASHINGTON OFF Baltimore OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -162 Boston +143
at SAN DIEGO -206 Seattle +174
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE (220½) Memphis
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -166 Washington +141
Carolina -143 at NASHVILLE +122
at EDMONTON -161 Winnipeg +137
Colorado -220 at ST. LOUIS +181

