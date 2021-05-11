CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 5:44 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -157 at PITTSBURGH +147
at COLORADO (game 1) OFF San Diego OFF
San Diego (game 2) -180 COLORADO +152
Philadelphia -140 at WASHINGTON +130
at MILWAUKEE -145 St. Louis +135
at ARIZONA -115 Miami +105
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF N.Y. Yankees OFF
at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF
at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -125 Minnesota +115
at HOUSTON -115 L.A. Angels +105
Interleague
at N.Y. METS -177 Baltimore +162
at CLEVELAND -111 Chicago Cubs +101
Toronto -105 at ATLANTA -105
at L.A. DODGERS -250 Seattle +220
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA (239½) Washington
Boston (217½) at CLEVELAND
at BROOKLYN (234½) San Antonio
at DALLAS (221½) New Orleans
at UTAH (233½) Portland
at LA LAKERS 11½ (222½) Houston
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Edmonton -114 at MONTREAL -106
Toronto -220 at OTTAWA +179
Minnesota -114 at ST. LOUIS -106
Vegas -192 at SAN JOSE +160
at COLORADO -340 Los Angeles +267

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

