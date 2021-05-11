|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-157
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+147
|at COLORADO (game 1)
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|San Diego
|(game 2)
|-180
|COLORADO
|+152
|Philadelphia
|-140
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+130
|at MILWAUKEE
|-145
|St.
|Louis
|+135
|at ARIZONA
|-115
|Miami
|+105
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-125
|Minnesota
|+115
|at HOUSTON
|-115
|L.A.
|Angels
|+105
|Interleague
|at N.Y. METS
|-177
|Baltimore
|+162
|at CLEVELAND
|-111
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+101
|Toronto
|-105
|at
|ATLANTA
|-105
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-250
|Seattle
|+220
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|5½
|(239½)
|Washington
|Boston
|8½
|(217½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at BROOKLYN
|6½
|(234½)
|San
|Antonio
|at DALLAS
|7½
|(221½)
|New
|Orleans
|at UTAH
|4½
|(233½)
|Portland
|at LA LAKERS
|11½
|(222½)
|Houston
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Edmonton
|-114
|at
|MONTREAL
|-106
|Toronto
|-220
|at
|OTTAWA
|+179
|Minnesota
|-114
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-106
|Vegas
|-192
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+160
|at COLORADO
|-340
|Los
|Angeles
|+267
