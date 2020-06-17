Feeling stuck inside? Some homeowners turn to remodeling projects

After experiencing a pandemic-induced a dip, remodelers say they're now seeing an uptick in people looking for pandemic-related updates to their homes.

Outdoor living projects, such as porches and patios, are proving to be especially in-demand among homeowners.

“They may see this as the way that they’re going to interact with their friends and neighbors,” said WINN Design + Build owner Michael Winn, whose firm is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

Outdoor entertainment areas, some complete with grilling areas and hot tubs, may also be popular because “people are thinking they’re going to be hunkered down for a while, so they’re looking to have more enjoyment, more usable spaces at their own house,” said JP Ward, architect and director of business development for Anthony Wilder Design/Build in Cabin John, Maryland.

Ward’s firm has also done a couple of basements. He said rec room projects are popular as parents and kids look to “separate a little bit more.”

“I think that people are getting more frustrated with their own space … people are cramped,” Ward said.

Winn added that people are also expressing more interest in home office projects, with customers apparently expecting to continue working from home.

“Although we would occasionally get the request for a home office for occasional use, now we’re getting requests for dedicated home offices,” Winn said.

