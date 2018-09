Clinton Yates discusses how North Carolina lawmakers dismissed the idea of climate science in a 2012 law making it illegal to pass laws dealing with the subject, as Hurricane Florence barrels through the state.

Science should not be illegal, but it is in North Carolina.

My Take: 9/12/2018 Clinton Yates

