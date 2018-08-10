10 ways to look like you’re living large without breaking the bank

If keeping up appearances is important to you, there are plenty of ways to do it without resorting to falling into debt. Here are a few tips on how to live frugally but still look good while doing it.
Do you hate the idea of brown-bagging it as everyone else in the office goes out for lunch? Do you dread parking your old-school Camry in a lot full of BMWs? Do you hope no one sees you with your coupons in the grocery store?
