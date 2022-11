Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m. FS2 — American…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

FS2 — American U. at Georgetown

12 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: NC State vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: BYU vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division Third-Place Game, Riviera Maya, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — St. Francis (NY) at Miami

BTN — Little Rock at Indiana

7 p.m.

FS2 — Merrimack at Providence

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Butler vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — SC State at Wake Forest

BTN — Jackson St. at Michigan

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division Championship, Riviera Maya, Mexico

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Fresno St. vs. Washington, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Minnesota vs. UNLV, Surf Division Championship, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA

12 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

1 a.m. (Thursday)

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: California Baptist vs. S. Illinois, Surf Division Third-Place Game, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Boston U.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at SMU

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington

GOLF 9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Ottawa at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Croatia, Group F, Al Khor, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Japan, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

TENNIS 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: Spain vs. Croatia

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy —

